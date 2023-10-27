72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: The face of evil

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
A police officer stands at a road closure near a bowling alley, seen in background, Thursday, O ...
A police officer stands at a road closure near a bowling alley, seen in background, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. The site is one of Wednesday's two mass shootings in the city. Residents have been ordered to shelter in place as police continue to search for the suspect. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Evil manifests itself in many forms. The world saw it on display this month in the barbarous Hamas terror attack on Israel. Now it has reared its hideous head again, this time in Maine.

On Wednesday, a gunman killed 18 people and injured 13 others in Lewiston. The authorities have identified Robert R. Card, 40, as the suspect. During the rampage, the shooter fired indiscriminately into a crowded bowling alley, leading terrified patrons to seek cover by running down lanes and jumping into pin machines, according to news reports. Patrons at a local bar also became targets, with eight people shot dead.

Las Vegans are all too familiar with this depravity.

“Many people believe evil doesn’t exist,” essayist Lance Morrow wrote for The Wall Street Journal. “That view is especially common among the rational and enlightened, who insist that events always have a scientific, clinical or political explanation. They are mistaken. Evil is real.”

As light gave way to dark on Thursday, Card remained at large, the subject of an intensive police manhunt. Lewiston was locked down, and terrified residents remained in their homes.

Details emerged about the suspect. Card was a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve and a “skilled marksman,” according to friends. But he had struggled of late with his mental health. His sister-in-law told the Journal that he had received psychiatric care last summer after he began to hear voices.

“He started believing he could hear people say awful things about him” through his hearing aids, she told the newspaper. “He was convinced people were saying awful things behind his back. We tried to convince him that was not the case.”

Maine lawmakers in 2019 passed legislation allowing police to temporarily take guns from those a judge deems a threat to themselves or others. Health care providers are supposed to notify law enforcement about patients who may be a danger. It appears that Card — though clearly troubled — slipped through this intended safeguard.

There will be repercussions. But now is the time to pray that Card doesn’t harm more innocents and to mourn the men and women who were senselessly murdered in the nation’s latest mass shooting.

America in some ways is in crisis. We have seen over the past few generations an erosion of family and community, a collapse of social norms and an explosion of aberrant behavior. Partisans will have competing ideas about where to place the blame for this degeneration, but the disease is terrifyingly apparent in the many angry, lost and troubled souls — primarily young males — who believe their only path forward requires mass murder.

This is, plain and simple, evil.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
DeSantis ordering state universities to ban SJP
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Reduce housing costs to reduce evictions
RJ

It’s easy to feel bad for someone facing eviction. It’s much harder to craft policies that keep people in their homes without hurting future renters.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
EDITORIAL: EV graveyards
RJ

China, the United States and industrial policy.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
EDITORIAL: The Biden White House must get serious with Iran
RJ

Israel made it clear on Monday that Iran will pay a price if it escalates the Gaza crisis through its Hezbollah proxy in the north. The Biden administration must send the same message.

More stories
Maine shooting suspect remains at large; manhunt reaches to Canada
Maine shooting suspect remains at large; manhunt reaches to Canada
‘We’re going to be all over the place’: Massive Maine manhunt continues
‘We’re going to be all over the place’: Massive Maine manhunt continues
EDITORIAL: United States must stand uwaveringly behind Israel
EDITORIAL: United States must stand uwaveringly behind Israel
RICH LOWRY: Did Trump’s loose-cannon persona work on our enemies?
RICH LOWRY: Did Trump’s loose-cannon persona work on our enemies?
COMMENTARY: Will UAW rank and file tolerate their leader’s extremism?
COMMENTARY: Will UAW rank and file tolerate their leader’s extremism?
COMMENTARY: Confronting evil
COMMENTARY: Confronting evil