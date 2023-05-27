79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: The high cost of higher education subsidies

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers ...
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Critics have long maintained that skyrocketing college tuition costs are directly related to the vast expansion of federal student loan programs. Now there’s more evidence that, in an attempt to make college more affordable, the federal government made it more expensive.

Almost 40 years ago, then-Secretary of Education William Bennett weighed in on the cost of higher education outpacing inflation. “Increases in financial aid in recent years have enabled colleges and universities blithely to raise their tuitions, confident that Federal loan subsidies would help cushion the increase,” he wrote in a 1987 The New York Times op-ed. “In 1978, subsidies became available to a greatly expanded number of students. In 1980, college tuitions began rising year after year at a rate that exceeded inflation. Federal student aid policies do not cause college price inflation, but there is little doubt that they help make it possible.”

Mr. Bennett’s warning fell on deaf ears. For the 1980-81 school year, the average undergraduate tuition was less than $1,300. If tuition had grown at the rate of inflation, the price would have been $4,195 for the 2021-22 school year. But average tuition was actually more than $14,300.

The increase was even more dramatic among private institutions. In fall 1980, private college tuition was around $3,500. Adjusted for inflation, that would be $11,388 today. But in 2022, average tuition at those schools had soared to more than $33,600. This data is from the National Center for Education Statistics.

There are many causes for this increase, but a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research confirms Mr. Bennett’s hypothesis. Professors from Columbia, Vanderbilt and Brigham Young universities examined the effect of the federal government offering essentially limitless loans for graduate school tuition starting in 2006.

“Our estimates suggest that sticker prices went up approximately dollar for dollar with increases in federal loans,” the authors conclude. Some of the price hikes were offset by increased financial aid. “We estimate that on average, net prices increased by $0.64 per $1 increase in per-student federal borrowing.”

Perhaps, the increased loan limits that drove prices higher produced better outcomes. Nope. The authors’ work suggested there was no increase in graduate program access. They found “no evidence of significant increases in graduate degree receipt.” They couldn’t find much evidence that earnings increased either. Nor did the increased student aid target students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In other words, this much ballyhooed, expensive policy change left students with more debt, but not better off. The best time to heed Mr. Bennett’s warning would have been in 1987. The next best time is today.

MOST READ
1
A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released
A’s Las Vegas Strip ballpark images released
2
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
Iconic Strip restaurant ends 29-year run
3
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
4
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
Where does Lake Las Vegas get its water?
5
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Mark Wahlberg taking his shots to downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: IRS wants to branch out
RJ

Do we really want a system in which the IRS automatically completes taxpayer forms and then later serves as a potential auditor?

(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: Federal, state forfeiture proposals deserve support
RJ

Laws that were originally intended to separate crime kingpins and drug lords from their ill-gotten gains, but they have been increasingly used against mid- or low-level suspects, particularly in minority communities.

More stories
Credit card debt, auto loans can be affected by latest Fed hike
Credit card debt, auto loans can be affected by latest Fed hike
EDITORIAL: How to attract teachers to struggling schools
EDITORIAL: How to attract teachers to struggling schools
VICTOR JOECKS: By opposing school choice, Democrats uphold systemic racism
VICTOR JOECKS: By opposing school choice, Democrats uphold systemic racism
Parents, students praise school choice during meeting with Gov. Lombardo
Parents, students praise school choice during meeting with Gov. Lombardo
Lawmakers take 1st look at governor’s education, administration bills
Lawmakers take 1st look at governor’s education, administration bills
US job gains and wages pick up, signaling labor resilience
US job gains and wages pick up, signaling labor resilience