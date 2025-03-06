EDITORIAL: ‘The people elected me to do the job, and I’m doing it’

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President JD Vance, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen as Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Six weeks into his second term, Donald Trump took an early victory lap Tuesday in his 100-minute address to Congress, promising Americans he will “usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country.”

Mr. Trump has never lacked confidence, of course, and the address was typical of his unique oratory style and hyperbolic flourishes. But it was also substantive in that, despite frantic pushback from entrenched interests, he made clear he has no intention of backing off the agenda he outlined during his successful 2024 campaign in which voters awarded Republicans control of Congress and the White House. “The people elected me to do the job,” he said, “and I’m doing it.”

Frustrated Democrats stooped to puerile stunts “in protest” during the speech. One disruptive representative was removed. Others held up bingo signs with slogans such as “I steal from taxpayers.” It was not their finest moment.

Mr. Trump moved forward without concern, touting his progress at the border and his efforts to dismantle the vast regulatory apparatus that his predecessor nurtured. He highlighted his move to eradicate divisive “diversity, equity and inclusion” programs, insisting “you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender.” The president promised he would unleash U.S. energy producers to reduce costs.

Mr. Trump aggressively defended Elon Musk’s DOGE committee, running through an extensive list of what he called “appalling waste” that it has identified, including $22 billion from Health and Human Services “to provide free housing and cars for illegal aliens” and “$8 million for making mice transgender.” He said the “days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over.”

The president defended his controversial diplomatic efforts and urged Congress to pass an extension of his 2017 tax cut bill. He then defended his tariff strategy, perhaps the weakest portion of his address. Tariffs are themselves taxes, which will drive up costs for U.S. consumers, working against other administration initiatives intended to attack inflation or drive economic growth.

Financial markets, while recovering slightly Wednesday, reacted in predictable fashion this week to Mr. Trump’s trade war with our staunch ally Canada. To the extent that tariffs become policy rather than a negotiating tool, they will threaten the president’s agenda and potentially the GOP majority. Mr. Trump acknowledged as much by noting that his protectionist preferences might cause “a little disturbance.” If that’s all, he’ll be fortunate.

The president ended on a unifying and uplifting note calling Americans “doers, dreamers, fighters, survivors” whose ancestors “chased our destiny across a boundless continent.” The Democrats in attendance stared in discomfort and silence. Yet they remain mystified by their recent electoral struggles.