EDITORIAL: The Review-Journal’s endorsements in the Nov. 4 election

Nevada Sen. Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

Early voting ended Saturday in Nevada, but those who didn’t avail themselves of that option have a last chance to go to the polls on Tuesday. Here is a recap of the Review-Journal endorsements in the 2018 midterm election.

National

U.S. Senate: Dean Heller (R)

U.S. House CD1: Dina Titus (D)

U.S. House CD3: Danny Tarkanian (R)

U.S. House CD4: Cresent Hardy (R)

Statewide

Governor: Adam Laxalt (R)

Attorney General: Wes Duncan (R)

Lt. Governor: Michael Roberson (R)

Sec. of State: Barbara Cegavske (R)

State Treasurer: Bob Beers (R)

State Controller: Ron Knecht (R)

Question 1 (Marsy’s Law): No

Question 2 (sales tax exemption): No

Question 3 (energy choice): Yes

Question 4 (sales tax exemption): No

Question 5 (voter registration): No

Question 6 (renewable mandate): No

Nevada Legislature

Senate Dist. 8: Valerie Weber (R)

Senate Dist. 9: Tiffany Jones (R)

Senate Dist. 20: Keith Pickard (R)

Assembly Dist. 2: John Hambrick (R)

Assembly Dist. 4: Richard McArthur (R)

Assembly Dist. 22: Melissa Hardy (R)

Assembly Dist. 29: Stephen Silberkraus (R)

Assembly Dist. 34: Janice Wesen (R)

Assembly Dist. 35: David Schoen (R)

Assembly Dist. 37: Jim Marchant (R)

Assembly Dist. 41: Wade Paris (R)

Clark County

Commission Dist. F: Tisha Black (R)

Commission Dist. G: Jim Gibson (D)

Assessor: Briana Johnson (D)

Clerk: Lynn Marie Goya (D)

Recorder: Debbie Conway (D)

Treasurer: Laura Fitzpatrick (D)

Public Administrator: Thomas Fougere (R)

Judicial

Supreme Court, Seat C: Jerry Tao

Supreme Court, Seat G: Mathew Harter

District Court, Dept. 18: Mary Kay Holthus

Justice Court, LV 1: Elana Lee Graham

Education

Regent, Dist. 1: Jo Cato

Regent, Dist. 12: Andrew Coates

School Board, Dist. D: Irene Cepeda

School Board, Dist. F: Kali Fox Miller

School Board, Dist. G: Linda Cavazos