75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: The rise of phonics

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
First grade student Aurion, 7, reads to Reba, a puppy from Heaven Can Wait Animal Society who w ...
First grade student Aurion, 7, reads to Reba, a puppy from Heaven Can Wait Animal Society who was found on the street, during a "Reading to Rescued Dogs" event for Nevada Reading Week at McWilliams Elementary School on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. The event, sponsored by G.C. Garcia, Inc. featured rescue dogs from Heaven Can Wait Animal Society and the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Millions of functionally illiterate children later, some in the education establishment have rediscovered the benefit of phonics.

America’s reading instruction is a national crisis. You’re likely aware that the Clark County School District isn’t doing a great job teaching students to read. Just 24 percent of fourth graders scored proficient or better on the Nation’s Report Card. In eighth grade, it’s 27 percent.

Unfortunately, the results aren’t much better across the country. Nationally, just 33 percent of fourth graders and 31 percent of eighth graders are proficient in reading. The coronavirus-induced move to virtual learning didn’t help. But proficiency scores are only a few percentage points lower than pre-pandemic. Something has been broken for decades.

As The New York Times recently reported, there’s a movement among education professionals and parents across the country to try something new. Or, more accurately, something quite old — phonics.

Phonics teaches students to sound out letters and letter combinations. Take a simple word such as “cat.” Initially, students don’t look at the word as a whole. Teachers drill students in the sound made by each individual letter. That allows the student to sound out each individual letter, eventually blending it into a single word. As students progress, they learn to identify the sounds made by specific groups of letters, such as “ch” and “tion.”

Some words, such as “the” and “of,” have to be memorized. But most words can be decoded once a child knows the basics. Having the tools to sound out words unlocks language, especially as students move on to more difficult texts.

Many Americans, especially among older generations, learned to read this way. But some decades ago, modern education theorists decided an approach called “whole word” instruction was best. In this method, students look at the word as a whole. They either memorize it or guess its meaning from the context or pictures. This method also focuses on developing a love of books.

As it turns out, it’s a lot easier to love books when you can read the words contained within them. “Drill and kill” may not be very exciting for teachers, but it sure is effective. The phonics movement has seen a boost as cognitive science shows it’s the best way to teach reading. So do the results.

Mississippi saw its reading scores among low performers increase after passing phonics-based reading instruction in 2013. The results were especially dramatic among African American students. Scores in Washington, D.C., improved after leaders required more phonics instructions.

Now, almost 20 states have pushed forward with requirements for phonics, pushing aside the failed faddish education policies of recent years. That’s long overdue.

MOST READ
1
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
4
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
A’s, Southern Nevada building union enter into Vegas ballpark labor agreement
A’s, Southern Nevada building union enter into Vegas ballpark labor agreement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: NDOT’s HOV fiasco is on life support
RJ

After almost two decades of failure, Nevada’s experiment with high-occupancy vehicle lanes may finally be on life support. Thank Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony.

West Career & Technical Academy student Jenna Le Piere, left, participates at the hospital bed ...
EDITORIAL: Killing nursing compact bill a mistake
RJ

Those benefiting from scarcity are rarely willing to diminish it. Just look at the powerful special interests defending Nevada’s nursing shortage.

More stories for you
NEVADA VIEWS: Governor’s school reforms a generational opportunity
NEVADA VIEWS: Governor’s school reforms a generational opportunity
EDITORIAL: This is why teacher strikes are illegal in Nevada
EDITORIAL: This is why teacher strikes are illegal in Nevada
EDITORIAL: Bipartisan agreement at restorative justice increased school violence in Nevada
EDITORIAL: Bipartisan agreement at restorative justice increased school violence in Nevada
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
‘Rising violence’: CCSD teachers injured by students push for law changes
How is the threat of gun violence affecting chronic absenteeism at CCSD?
How is the threat of gun violence affecting chronic absenteeism at CCSD?
Future of Las Vegas charter school uncertain amid finances, low enrollment
Future of Las Vegas charter school uncertain amid finances, low enrollment