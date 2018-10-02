EDITORIAL: The Supreme Court opens its latest term with only eight justices

But there are still plenty of constitutional issues to be resolved

For the second time in three years, the U.S. Supreme Court begins a term shorthanded. The high court opened a new session Monday with only eight justices, as the Brett Kavanaugh nuclear conflagration continues.

When the justices were in a similar situation in 2016, they indicated a preference for taking on less divisive cases. That cautious approach is likely to be duplicated today, given the heated emotions currently raging over the panel.

“It’s a little bit of a fraught period for the court,” Justice Elena Kagan admitted during a September conference in New York. “We should be aware of the environment and not unnecessarily exacerbate the divisions that unfortunately exist.”

That’s all well and good, but the justices mustn’t ignore their duty for fear of inflaming passions. The court is charged with ensuring the executive and legislative branches operate within their constitutional authority — and that shouldn’t change simply because the Trump presidency has disrupted the body politic.

In fact, the court at this point has more than three dozen cases on its docket, and the justices heard a potentially significant dispute right out of the gate. The first case argued Monday involved the Endangered Species Act, a rare frog and property rights. The decision will have ramifications for how far the administrative and regulatory states can go to limit a private landowner’s use of his own property.

Other cases set for this term address the constitutionality of civil forfeiture against a backdrop of the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on excessive fines, the extent of a defendant’s protections against double jeopardy, conflicts between state laws and federal land restrictions and efforts to punish sex offenders even after they’ve served their time.

In addition, the cases already accepted will have a bearing on the separation of powers, the Fifth Amendment’s takings clause, the Fourth Amendment’s protections against unreasonable government searches and seizures and the scope of class-action lawsuits.

It’s also a good bet the justices will eventually decide to hear appeals involving the president’s immigration policies, including the DACA controversy, and the partisan battle over state redistricting and gerrymandering.

Regardless of whether Judge Kavanaugh survives the attempted auto-da-fe or some other jurist is eventually selected, the justices this term should avoid compromising their principles in an effort to appease the Trump resistance and instead simply stay true to the ideals of freedom and individual liberty enshrined in our nation’s founding document.