80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Editorials

EDITORIAL: The truth will get you sued

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, speaks during a ...
FILE - Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, speaks during a news conference at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Candor is a rare commodity in politics. It’ll be even scarcer if the Las Vegas police union gets its way.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association recently sued the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada. The union supported Assembly Bill 351, which would create a deferred option retirement program. It would allow retirement-eligible public safety employees with at least 25 years of service to continue working while banking their pension payments.

The goal is to address staffing shortages by encouraging older employees to remain in their jobs. That’s certainly a worthy goal. Like many employers, police agencies throughout the state are struggling to attract employees. Nevada’s generous defined-benefit retirement system incentivizes many employees to retire well before their private-sector counterparts.

As part of the legislative process, state agencies and municipalities can submit fiscal notes on bills. These offer an estimate for lawmakers of how much a proposal will cost. This is certainly important information. A bill that may be a good idea at no cost may become a bad idea at a price tag of $50 million.

With regard to the new retirement option, PERS told lawmakers that its “actuary estimated the cost of this new benefit to be 1.14% of the police/fire payroll.” In other words, this program would require higher contribution rates from state and local governments (read: taxpayers) and their employees.

The union contends that this effectively killed the bill, which is exempt from deadlines yet hasn’t advanced out of both houses.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe that the defendants are aware that the information contained in the fiscal note is inaccurate and misleading,” the police union’s lawyers, David Roger, Athony Sgro and Alanna Bondy, wrote in their filing.

It’s certainly true that PERS is a fount of inaccurate information. Its history of contribution rate increases is a de facto admission that it can’t accurately calculate what it takes to pay for future benefits. In 2004, the contribution rate for police and fire employees was 28.5 percent. In July, it will rise to 50 percent. Worse, PERS is artificially keeping contribution rates low to avoid political backlash.

But this lawsuit is unlikely to go anywhere. Actuary projections for future decades are necessarily imperfect. In this case, PERS’ analysis appears reasonable. Similar programs in California were axed over cost concerns.

What the union’s lawsuit reveals is the problem with defined-benefit contribution plans. They rest on assumptions — and when those assumptions aren’t accurate, future taxpayers and public employees pay the cost. If the police union wants its employees to have more flexibility in retirement, it should urge the Legislature to pass a hybrid retirement plan.

MOST READ
1
I-15 south to California traffic jam eases late on Memorial Day
I-15 south to California traffic jam eases late on Memorial Day
2
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
Jeff Dunham, headlining the Strip? It figures
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
5
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Is Tom Brady a possibility for Raiders if Jimmy Garoppolo can’t go?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
EDITORIAL: IRS wants to branch out
RJ

Do we really want a system in which the IRS automatically completes taxpayer forms and then later serves as a potential auditor?

More stories
Lawsuit: Police union claims PERS lied about cost of retirement proposal
Lawsuit: Police union claims PERS lied about cost of retirement proposal
EDITORIAL: Democrats follow the special interests in Carson City
EDITORIAL: Democrats follow the special interests in Carson City
EDITORIAL: How to attract teachers to struggling schools
EDITORIAL: How to attract teachers to struggling schools
Substitute teachers in Nevada may get health insurance subsidy under bill
Substitute teachers in Nevada may get health insurance subsidy under bill
No health insurance for substitute teachers? That could change
No health insurance for substitute teachers? That could change
EDITORIAL: Nevada lawmakers are rolling in the green stuff
EDITORIAL: Nevada lawmakers are rolling in the green stuff