EDITORIAL: Tourists, jackpots, pools and entertainment: Vegas is back

Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world, but it won’t stay that way for long if there are no tourists to entertain. That’s why the response to Thursday’s reopening of resorts and casinos was so encouraging.

Las Vegas rolled out the welcome mat — complete with face masks and social distancing — and waited, like an anxious host unsure if anyone would attend the party.

The world today is much different than it became in March. In January, it would have been hard to imagine the Strip shutting down for 78 minutes, let alone 78 days. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit. Even with a surprisingly strong May jobs report, forced business closures and stay-at-home orders crushed the nation’s economy. Conventions were canceled or rescheduled. How quickly Americans and international visitors return to air travel remains uncertain. There are still restrictions on gatherings and group sizes. The virus is especially dangerous for the elderly. Massive resort and casino floors teeming with people make social distancing difficult.

During the lockdowns, casino companies undertook extensive efforts to ensure guest safety upon reopening. Temperature checks, complimentary masks and even thermal scanners are now in place. They rearranged casino floors and pools to keep guests farther apart. The new cleaning and sanitation regiments are so extensive, they’d make OCD-detective Adrian Monk proud.

If you want to avoid coronavirus but don’t want to stay in self-imposed isolation, Las Vegas is a clean place to be.

None of it would have mattered if there weren’t a pent-up demand in people eager to escape the lockdowns.

But after just one weekend, it’s obvious Las Vegas remains a tourist mecca. Gamblers returned to the flashing slot machines. The Fountains of Bellagio burst into the air again, honoring first responders and then playing Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas.”

The voice of gondoliers echoed throughout the canals of the Venetian. An influx of poker players led to waitlists at the five-handed tables. Hotel guests enjoyed the resorts’ pools. A tourist from Los Angeles hit a progressive jackpot worth $670,637 at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas isn’t at full capacity, of course. Companies are reopening resorts in stages. Even if the economic downturn is short-lived, it will depress visitor volume in the short term.

If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy a slightly less crowded version of Las Vegas, now’s your chance.

Most importantly, the biggest question has been answered. Las Vegas visitors have missed Las Vegas as much as we have missed them. Welcome back.