101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Translating momentum into votes

Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention ...
Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
More Stories
Shopping carts are lined up outside of a Target store on Nov. 16, 2022, in Chicago. (Scott Olso ...
EDITORIAL: Who’s in trouble? Target targeted for calling the cops
JD Vance greets supporters. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
EDITORIAL: Democrats squabble as GOP momentum builds
President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention at the Mandalay Bay on Tu ...
EDITORIAL: Increasingly desperate Biden steps up the pandering
A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Re ...
EDITORIAL: UNLV’s budget cuts preceded by massive spending hikes
Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

As Democrats hobbled toward an August national convention amid crippling uncertainty, Republicans wrapped up their Milwaukee gathering on Thursday with a growing confidence in their fortunes. They’ll need to further emphasize the concept of unity and their vision moving forward if the euphoria of last week’s events is to translate into November success.

The GOP convention was by most accounts a roaring success. The party promoted a largely positive tone, united behind Donald Trump and exhibited an exuberance that should help drive all-important turnout. “It’s good to have swagger,” Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, told The New York Times. “But also we’ve got to not be overconfident.”

Indeed, there are more than 15 weeks until the election. Any convention bounce notwithstanding, Republicans have much work to do to attract the moderate, undecided and independent voters who will decide the outcome. All the adulation on display from Mr. Trump’s faithful adherents can’t mask the reality that the former president remains a polarizing figure with a hefty disapproval rating.

Mr. Trump made an effort to soften his approach. He began his 90-minute acceptance speech by exerting a less combative mien, emphasizing his emotions during the recent attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. He reached beyond the cheering throngs before him.

“Friends, delegates and fellow citizens,” he said. “I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope. … Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed.”

Mr. Trump continued: ‘The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

Amen. Alas, his oratory was far too long and lost focus. At times, the former president opted to reair past grievances. That may be red meat to his base, but it is unlikely to attract the on-the-fence voters necessary to win swing states such as Nevada.

Mr. Trump’s devout followers embrace his fighting spirit. It is part of his identity, his nature, part of what has made him an effective political adversary despite his flaws. Yet he — and Republicans — will be better served moving forward if he recognizes he can preach a message of unity, aspiration, economic prosperity and national pride without compromising his pugnacious nature.

Republicans leave Milwaukee on an upward trajectory. Their opponents remain mired in doubt and chaos. Now comes the hard part for the GOP: Taking advantage of circumstances and transforming that momentum into enough votes this November to keep the House, retake the Senate and win back the presidency.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Sneakerheads descend on Las Vegas for Sneaker Con
recommend 2
NBA Summer League Day 9: 1st-round pick leads Cavaliers to win — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Raiders training camp preview: Cornerback job up for grabs
recommend 4
Las Vegas shopping center parking lot closed off by police after shooting
recommend 5
Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets at Israeli kibbutz
recommend 6
Israel targets Houthi with retaliatory strikes