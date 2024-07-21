EDITORIAL: Translating momentum into votes

The GOP will need to further emphasize the concept of unity and their vision moving forward if the euphoria of last week’s events is to translate into November success.

Donald Trump arrives to speak during the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

As Democrats hobbled toward an August national convention amid crippling uncertainty, Republicans wrapped up their Milwaukee gathering on Thursday with a growing confidence in their fortunes. They’ll need to further emphasize the concept of unity and their vision moving forward if the euphoria of last week’s events is to translate into November success.

The GOP convention was by most accounts a roaring success. The party promoted a largely positive tone, united behind Donald Trump and exhibited an exuberance that should help drive all-important turnout. “It’s good to have swagger,” Brian Kemp, the Republican governor of Georgia, told The New York Times. “But also we’ve got to not be overconfident.”

Indeed, there are more than 15 weeks until the election. Any convention bounce notwithstanding, Republicans have much work to do to attract the moderate, undecided and independent voters who will decide the outcome. All the adulation on display from Mr. Trump’s faithful adherents can’t mask the reality that the former president remains a polarizing figure with a hefty disapproval rating.

Mr. Trump made an effort to soften his approach. He began his 90-minute acceptance speech by exerting a less combative mien, emphasizing his emotions during the recent attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally. He reached beyond the cheering throngs before him.

“Friends, delegates and fellow citizens,” he said. “I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope. … Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed.”

Mr. Trump continued: ‘The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

Amen. Alas, his oratory was far too long and lost focus. At times, the former president opted to reair past grievances. That may be red meat to his base, but it is unlikely to attract the on-the-fence voters necessary to win swing states such as Nevada.

Mr. Trump’s devout followers embrace his fighting spirit. It is part of his identity, his nature, part of what has made him an effective political adversary despite his flaws. Yet he — and Republicans — will be better served moving forward if he recognizes he can preach a message of unity, aspiration, economic prosperity and national pride without compromising his pugnacious nature.

Republicans leave Milwaukee on an upward trajectory. Their opponents remain mired in doubt and chaos. Now comes the hard part for the GOP: Taking advantage of circumstances and transforming that momentum into enough votes this November to keep the House, retake the Senate and win back the presidency.