52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Trump did right on economy, judges, foreign policy

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump leaves office this week, his legacy forever tarnished by the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But a full and fair accounting of his four years in the White House should acknowledge his achievements along with the unacceptable events of the past few weeks.

Mr. Trump’s record on the economy was impressive by any standards. He guided the first major overhaul of the tax code in more than three decades through Congress, allowing Americans of all incomes to keep more of their own hard-earned money. Coupled with his push to slash the bureaucratic red tape that hinders entrepreneurship and economic growth, that helped trigger a record jobs boom. The Trump years — pre-pandemic, of course — saw unemployment numbers at historic lows for African Americans, Hispanics and those without high school diplomas.

It would be nice if President-elect Joe Biden took notice of his predecessor’s accomplishments in that regard. But don’t count on it. Mr. Biden, through the selection of his economic team, has tacitly announced that he favors a return to the Obama-era “new normal” of stagnant growth brought on by oppressive regulation and an insatiable beltway bureaucracy. A Democratic Congress won’t help. Imagine thinking it’s a good idea right now — with tens of thousands of U.S. businesses teetering on the brink thanks to coronavirus restrictions — to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

In addition to the economy, Mr. Trump nominated, and the GOP Senate approved, more than 200 judges for the federal bench. The president favored nominees with a healthy respect for our constitutional principles who will stand as a bulwark against the progressive notion that there are few, if any, limits to the power of the federal government. The ramifications of this will be felt for generations.

On the foreign policy front, Mr. Trump’s refusal to engage in the normal diplomatic niceties shocked many NATO countries into upping their financial contributions to their own defense. He put China on notice that he recognized its dangers to U.S. interests and would not simply roll over on contentious issues such as trade. He also acted where virtually all of his predecessors had preferred lip service by moving the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and then brokering historic peace agreements — which many critics argued could never be done — between the Jewish state and several Middle Eastern nations. ISIS is all but dead.

There will be plenty of time for historians to issue a sober evaluation of the past four years. No doubt the waning days of the Trump White House will be dominant in those accounts. But it would be a disservice to ignore Mr. Trump’s many successes, which are as much a part of the historical record as are his flaws.

MOST READ
1
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
What will Donald Trump do during inauguration? Bet on it
2
Las Vegas enjoys near-record warm January day
Las Vegas enjoys near-record warm January day
3
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
Adelson loved aviation, and his jets brought customers from afar
4
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden talks frequently about unity. But he’s silent on how Democrats polarize the country for political gain.
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden talks frequently about unity. But he’s silent on how Democrats polarize the country for political gain.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs ches ...
EDITORIAL: Hospitals must now post prices
RJ

It’s hard to save money when you don’t learn how much something costs until after you buy it. Just ask anyone who’s received a bill after a visit to the emergency room.

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a press conference out ...
EDITORIAL: Time is right for CCSD to reopen
RJ

The percentage of students receiving an “F” during the first semester increased by over one-third compared to last year. It’s tangible evidence that it’s imperative reopen the Clark County School District.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Thur ...
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
RJ

Even the economic stimulus from massive federal spending can be limited by high levels of taxation and regulations. Don’t expect that to stop President-elect Joe Biden from trying those anyway.