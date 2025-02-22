52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Trump should fast track new Las Vegas airport

The site of the proposed Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport in the Ivanpah Valley, left, is s ...
The site of the proposed Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport in the Ivanpah Valley, left, is seen between Jean and Primm on the east side of Interstate 15, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Construction of the SNSA is expected to begin by 2029 with completion as early as 2037. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
EDITORIAL: Getting Congress involved in federal spending reform
JD Vance. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
EDITORIAL: Vance has a point about free expression and Europe
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government an ...
EDITORIAL: Hamas remains devoted to death and destruction
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: Bill aims to improve government transparency
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It took five years to build the Hoover Dam, yet it will take another 12 years to open a new airport outside of Las Vegas. This is an example of how modern government red tape hampers progress.

In 2000, the late Sen. Harry Reid helped pass the Ivanpah Valley Airport Public Lands Transfer Act. It gave Clark County access to 6,500 acres to build a new airport between Jean and Primm south of Las Vegas. The move is a proactive effort to prepare for the day when further expansion of McCarran International Airport — now Reid International — was unrealistic. That day is arriving. Reid served a record 58.4 million passengers last year. Its annual capacity is 63 million, which officials believe it will reach by 2030.

Time to get moving on a reliever air field. But there’s a hurdle. The required environmental review could take up to four years, officials with the Clark County Department of Aviation told lawmakers in 2023.

But given the penchant for litigious environmental groups to gum up virtually any major infrastructure project in the courts, it will likely take longer than that. Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director of the Center for Biological Diversity, believes that threatened desert tortoises will be found on the airport site. That could mean a whole new set of obstacles and delays. Making matters worse, the white-margined penstemon, an obscure flower, may be found there, too.

It’s worth noting, though, that environmental concerns didn’t stop a previous land-intensive project in the area. In 2013, the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System began operating just south of Primm. It covers 3,500 acres and consists of three large towers surrounded by thousands of mirrors. At the time, it was hailed as a great innovation for clean energy. The project even received $1.6 billion in federal loan guarantees. The plant is now a major failure as its utility customers want out.

What’s interesting is that there were also concerns about desert tortoises regarding the Ivanpah solar boondoggle. In 2010, the Center for Biological Diversity signed a settlement agreement with the plant’s builder, BrightSource Energy, agreeing not to sue over the project. “While a successful lawsuit can sometimes slow or stop a project, very rarely does a lawsuit by itself result in permanent protection of an area,” a center fact sheet about the settlement said. “Often a win simply requires an agency to revisit its analysis of the impacts of the project, with the project proceeding after the new analysis is complete.”

That’s the outlook of environmental extremists in a nutshell. Needless delays that accomplish nothing but waste a lot of time and money.

Las Vegas will soon need a new airport. The Trump administration should fast-track federal approvals and do everything it can to squash nuisance lawsuits.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: Bill aims to improve government transparency
RJ

Nevada’s state and local government agencies have a well-documented history of trying to hide public records from the taxpayers they are paid to serve. But the problem isn’t confined to the Silver State.

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
EDITORIAL: Universal basic income fails another test
RJ

There’s a reason that ideas from the ivory tower need to be tested. Often the grandest theories fall apart when exposed to the rigors of the real world.

MORE STORIES