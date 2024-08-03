96°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Universal basic income fails universally

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
EDITORIAL: Russia’s American hostages finally return home
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
EDITORIAL: Keeping government out of the censorship business
( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
EDITORIAL: Biden’s radical plan to hijack the Supreme Court
EDITORIAL: Response to I-15 accident leaves much to be desired
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Free money makes people less likely to work. If common sense doesn’t convince you of that, a new study should.

In July, a National Bureau of Economic Research paper looked at the effects of a guaranteed income program run by two nonprofits. The initiative gave $1,000 a month for three years to 1,000 low-income individuals. As a control group, 2,000 individuals received $50 a month. It was “the largest unconditional cash transfer program evaluated by a randomized controlled trial” in the United States, according to researchers

The stakes of this experiment are significant. Those behind these guaranteed income programs are often looking to pave the way for a universal basic income. As the name implies, that scheme would give every person — or every low-income person — “free” money from the government. The theoretical justification is that a guaranteed income source would eliminate or alleviate poverty.

Without pressing financial stress, this theory goes, people would be able to find better jobs or take risks, such as starting a business. It could, proponents argue, allow them to pursue their education, leading to better long-term career prospects.

Or handing out free money might cause more people to work less.

Unsurprisingly, option No. 2 carried the day.

“We find total individual income excluding the transfers fell by about $1,500 per year relative to the control group, with these effects growing over the course of the study,” the researchers found. Further, “the program caused a 2.0 percentage point reduction in the extensive margin of labor supply and a 1.3-1.4 hours/week reduction in labor hours for participants. The estimates of the effects of cash on income and labor hours represent an approximately 4-5 percent decline relative to the control group mean.”

It gets worse. The handout also caused partners and other adults in the home “to change their labor supply comparably to participants.” As a result, “for every one dollar received, total household income excluding the transfers fell by at least 21 cents.”

But perhaps these individuals spent their extra time taking college classes or starting businesses. Nope. Recipients of the money used “the time gained through working less to increase leisure.” The researchers rejected “even small changes” in other categories such as child care, exercising, looking for work or self-improvement.

These findings are a disaster for proponents of these plans. They also have ramifications for welfare and other safety net programs that too often trap people in perpetual poverty. A guaranteed universal basic income, no matter how alluring, is an awful idea.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
EDITORIAL: Biden’s radical plan to hijack the Supreme Court
RJ

Mr. Biden picked himself up off the curb on Monday long enough to unveil a plan to end lifetime tenure for justices and to allow Congress to become involved in enforcing a code of ethics for those on the court.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Wedn ...
EDITORIAL: Harris presents opportunity for Trump
RJ

The great Democratic reset has launched to much enthusiasm among progressives and their numerous media stenographers. The Republican retool has been a mixed bag.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Rookie running back carving out role for himself in Raiders camp
recommend 2
Graney: Like Raiders, UNLV has question mark at quarterback
recommend 3
Raiders mailbag: Will team trade for a quarterback?
recommend 4
Man dies while BASE jumping at South Rim of Grand Canyon
recommend 5
Raiders report: Davante Adams misses practice, but take it easy, fans
recommend 6
SAUNDERS: A bittersweet deal that freed innocents — and an assassin