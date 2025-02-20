53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Vance has a point about free expression and Europe

JD Vance. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
JD Vance. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
More Stories
People take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government an ...
EDITORIAL: Hamas remains devoted to death and destruction
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: Bill aims to improve government transparency
EDITORIAL: Credit card bill will hurt those it’s supposed to help
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, joined by fellow Progress ...
EDITORIAL: Musk, DOGE hit a Democratic nerve
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Vice President JD Vance shook up Europe last week by delivering a handful of inconvenient truths to the continent’s leaders during a speech in Munich. Critics of the address make defensible points about the decorum of dressing down American allies in such public fashion, particularly as an election looms in Germany. But Mr. Vance made some salient points about the danger inherent in weakening democratic traditions.

“The threat that I worry most about vis-a-vis Europe is not Russia, not China, it’s not any other external actor,” Mr. Vance said. “What I worry about is the threat from within, the retreat of Europe from some of its most fundamental values.”

Whether Russian or Chinese aggression represents only a minimal threat to Europe or not — the people of Ukraine may have particularly strong feelings on this — is certainly debatable. But there can be little doubt that many European nations have — like American leftists — become enthralled with shackling free markets and tamping down on liberties in the name of equity and inclusion. Of particular concern to the vice president was the push to water down free speech protections, which Mr. Vance noted are “in retreat” in Europe.

This led to all manner of hand-wringing from American progressives. CBS’ Margaret Brennan, confronting Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the vice president’s remarks, insisted that “free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide” (the Holocaust) in Germany. This is not only historically inaccurate, it is inane. CNN noted that Mr. Vance used his speech “to lambaste European politicians, claiming they are suppressing free speech” and committing other sins. Note the word “claiming.” But the facts speak for themselves.

Just days after Mr. Vance delivered his controversial address, “60 Minutes” aired a report on how Germany is cracking down on “hate speech” online, carrying out raids at private homes to arrest internet trolls. The German authorities seem quite proud of their activity. “Without boundaries,” an official with a German human rights group said, “a very small group of people can rely on endless freedom to say anything that they want, while everyone else is scared and intimidated.”

The arrests include people who have insulted politicians online or used a swastika to mock pandemic restrictions. Britain jailed a man for silently praying near an abortion clinic. In Germany, people can be prosecuted for “liking” content that the state deems illegal. The Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression, an American free speech watchdog, notes that “the restrictions on speech — including online speech — in countries like the United Kingdom and Germany in recent years have been alarming.”

Mr. Vance may have been impolite to chide Europeans for sliding toward authoritarianism in terms of free expression. He wasn’t wrong.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
EDITORIAL: Bill aims to improve government transparency
RJ

Nevada’s state and local government agencies have a well-documented history of trying to hide public records from the taxpayers they are paid to serve. But the problem isn’t confined to the Silver State.

(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
EDITORIAL: Universal basic income fails another test
RJ

There’s a reason that ideas from the ivory tower need to be tested. Often the grandest theories fall apart when exposed to the rigors of the real world.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: The irony of the push for ‘media literacy’ in schools
RJ

Before members of the education establishment push to include “media literacy” instruction, perhaps it would be prudent for them to first do something to ensure that Nevada high school students can read, write and do elementary math.

MORE STORIES