EDITORIAL: Vigilance rather than panic in face of coronavirus

John P. Kotter of the Harvard Business School once wrote, “A higher rate of urgency does not imply ever-present panic, anxiety or fear. It means a state in which complacency is virtually absent.” His words are as important as ever as the collision between the coronavirus and the social media age provokes widespread fear and alarm.

Vigilance rather than panic remains the most appropriate response to the threat. Taking common-sense precautions when it comes to hygiene and sanitation should be the foremost prevention tactic. Despite the first two American deaths from the virus over the weekend and four more on Monday — all in Washington state — the overall news on the situation appears to have improved somewhat.

Yes, there will be many more cases in this country — and more deaths. But at this point, reports indicate that the number of people contracting the virus has slowed in China and health experts believe the fatality rate of 1.4 percent — compared to about 0.1 percent for the flu — is likely exaggerated. “Because there’s probably … many people who have had mild cases or even cases with no symptoms at all that we don’t know about,” Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News. “The more mild cases we see, the lower that means the death rate is.”

About 80 percent of the cases throughout the world are mild, resulting in flu- or cold-like symptoms and ending in full recovery within a few weeks. As is the case with many illnesses, the young, elderly or those with compromised immune systems are at highest risk.

There is still plenty that health experts don’t know, which is why a heightened sense of urgency surrounds efforts to develop a vaccine, ramp up testing and guard against potential drug shortages. Questions remain about the virus’s incubation period or whether it manifests itself in all human carriers. But at this point, talk of mass cancellations of public events and widespread quarantines seems highly premature.

That’s not to downplay the risks. But panic is the enemy of rational thought and will make it only more difficult for health experts to seek a path toward containment or eradication and for the public to take reasonable preparation steps.

Meanwhile, efforts to politicize the virus — by both the White House and the Resistance — must end. The United States is the best equipped nation in the world to handle this challenge, and members of Congress must “check their egos at the door,” Carl Henn and Steven L. Katz wrote last week in an op-ed for The Hill. Mr. Henn, an infectious disease specialist, and Mr. Katz, a former senior counsel for the Senate, argue that responding adequately to the coronavirus will require “being disciplined — not seeking to score political points or take advantage, get personal or political credit or engage in meaningless puffery or blame.”

Wise words — although it’s unfortunate they need to be said at all.