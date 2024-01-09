37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Editorials

EDITORIAL: Where’s the defense secretary? Who knows?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo)
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo)

It was a page from the authoritarian state playbook: A high-ranking government official falls ill, yet the development is kept under wraps. Questions swirl about his whereabouts and condition.

Yet this wasn’t the old Soviet Union or modern-day Cuba or North Korea. This was the White House and a key Cabinet member.

Over the weekend, news trickled out that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in intensive care at a Washington hospital after suffering complications from a previous surgery. Americans no doubt wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Yet his handling of the situation was bizarre and inappropriate. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1 but failed to let anybody know. His second in command wasn’t informed until three days later, when the president and his team first learned of the development. The following day — last Friday — members of Congress heard the news, and the Pentagon issued a formal release.

There’s no indication that any of this put American security at risk. But it potentially undermines public trust in the Pentagon that it would seek to keep such information, not only from the American people, but from the White House and Congress. And what does it say about this administration’s national security protocols?

“I recognize I could have done a better job of ensuring the public was appropriately informed …” Mr. Austin said in a statement. “I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”

A civil-military affairs expert at Duke University told The Washington Post that the secrecy was “baffling,” adding that “the president has a legitimate right to know where his Cabinet officers (are) and how to reach them at all times.”

President Joe Biden ran on a promise of bringing transparency and trust to the federal government. A month into his presidency, he issued a memo declaring that, “The revitalization of our national security and foreign policy workforce requires a recommitment to the highest standards of transparency.” He harps daily about how his potential opponent this November is a danger to “democracy.” So are government officials who seek to deceive the people they serve.

“This is not a minor miscommunication,” a former member of the Obama administration told USA Today. “It’s about the confidence that our national security structure has in its leadership and that the leadership is acting in a transparent way.”

Apologists for Mr. Austin note that he is an intensely private person who keeps a low profile. There’s nothing wrong with that. But in this case, he used extremely poor judgment. Lawmakers of both parties are demanding an explanation for the secrecy. When he has fully recovered, Mr. Austin has much to explain.

MOST READ
1
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
Man faces attempted murder charge after viral video of judge attack
2
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
How can some Vegas hotel rooms be so cheap?
3
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
‘It’s a bit overwhelming’: ‘Huggy Bear’ remembers David Soul
4
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
The world’s best sandwich shop sets opening date in Vegas
5
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
EDITORIAL: Biden extends state, local slush funds
RJ

Joe Biden’s aptly misnamed American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021, dedicated $350 billion for state and local governments to stem budget losses due to pandemic business closures and subsequent tax shortfalls.

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interst ...
EDITORIAL: Newsom needs to expand I-15
RJ

Before California Gov. Gavin Newsom makes any New Year’s resolution, he should fulfill a commitment he made in 2021.

More stories
EDITORIAL: Biden needs to stop the mixed messages
EDITORIAL: Biden needs to stop the mixed messages
EDITORIAL: Pentagon keeps reaching new lows in financial accountability
EDITORIAL: Pentagon keeps reaching new lows in financial accountability
EDITORIAL: As Americans struggle, record raises for federal workers
EDITORIAL: As Americans struggle, record raises for federal workers
EDITORIAL: Defenders of ‘democracy’ want Trump off the ballot
EDITORIAL: Defenders of ‘democracy’ want Trump off the ballot
EDITORIAL: Why Biden can’t convince voters he’s beat inflation
EDITORIAL: Why Biden can’t convince voters he’s beat inflation
EDITORIAL: Revenge? Republicans need to chart a path forward
EDITORIAL: Revenge? Republicans need to chart a path forward