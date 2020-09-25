REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Clark County Commission, District D

David Washington, left, and William McCurdy II, candidates for Clark County Commission, District D (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In District D, William McCurdy II, a Democrat, faces David L. Washington, a former Las Vegas fire chief who is running unaffiliated. No Republican is in the race. Incumbent Lawrence Weekly is term-limited.

Mr. McCurdy is a member of the Nevada Assembly and the current chair of the Nevada Democratic Party. His commitment to the district is unquestioned, and he says his goal is to increase economic development in underserved communities. “I see this as a vehicle where I can continue to provide public service to the community that I grew up in and that I love,” he says.

We recommend a vote for William McCurdy II.