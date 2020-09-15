REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Family Court, Department G

Rhonda Forsberg

In Department G, Benjamin Childs is challenging Judge Rhonda Forsberg, who was appointed in 2019.

Judge Forsberg, a UNLV law school grad, ran a family law practice before her ascension to the bench and served as a pro tem hearing master. She emphasizes her goal of making “informed, fair and efficient resolutions to help families” and to make it easier for those involved to navigate an often difficult and contentious process. “I know it’s a hard situation to be in front of a Family Court judge,” she said, “and I strive every day to make sure that I can get you through the process as least scathed as possible.”

Mr. Childs has 30 years legal experience, but mostly in real estate and business law. Judge Forsberg’s background is a much better fit for this post. We recommend voters award Judge Rhonda Forsberg a full term.