REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Family Court, Department W

In Department W, Adriana Rincon White faces Stacy Rocheleau for a new seat. Ms. Rocheleau has 20 years of legal experience and owns her own practice specializing in family law. She has also been a judge in the truancy diversion program and a discovery commissioner pro tem. Ms. Rincon White has 12 years legal experience and serves as a hearing master in dependency court. She previously served as a pro tem hearing master on child custody matters.

Ms. Rocheleau vows to be “fair-minded and patient.” Ms. Rincon White stresses her preparation and her desire to deliver justice in a “timely fashion.” These are two good candidates. Both have the necessary judicial temperament to succeed. But Ms. Rocheleau gets the edge based on her more extensive experience. We urge a vote for Stacy Rocheleau in Department W.