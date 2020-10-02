80°F
Editorials

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: Nevada’s 1st Congressional District

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In the 1st Congressional District, which comprises the central Las Vegas Valley, Rep. Dina Titus, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Joyce Bentley and two minor party candidates. Voter registration figures in this district lean heavily Democratic, so Republicans tend to ignore CD1 races when it comes to money and other resources.

Though we disagree with Rep. Titus on a number of issues, she is a straight-shooting workhorse whose integrity is unquestioned. A former state lawmaker and university professor, she has devoted decades to serving Nevada and is a staunch advocate for open government and accountability. We urge a vote for Dina Titus.

