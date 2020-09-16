87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Editorials

REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSMENT: Las Vegas Justice of the Peace, Department 12

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Justice Court is a court of limited jurisdiction that handles, among other things, arraignments, preliminary hearings in felony cases and certain civil matters.

In Las Vegas Justice Court, Department 12, Judge Diana Sullivan faces a challenge from Shanon Clowers-Sanborn, a chief deputy district attorney for Clark County.

Judge Sullivan has been on the bench since winning election in 2008. The voters awarded her a second term in 2014. Judge Sanborn, who has more than 25 years legal experience, earned a respectable 75 percent retention rating in the Review-Journal’s 2013 Judging the Judges survey and followed that up with a 69 percent score last year. She describes her judicial philosophy as one of “restraint” and with a respect for “judicial intent.” Ms. Clowers-Sanborn is a good candidate, but we see no reason to retire Judge Sullivan.

We urge a vote for Judge Diana Sullivan.

MOST READ
1
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
$150K royal flush jackpot hits in west Las Vegas Valley
2
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
3
NV Energy customers set to see October bill credit
NV Energy customers set to see October bill credit
4
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
5
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
West Las Vegas Walmart closed over reports of man with a knife
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sixth-grade math teacher Tina Guerrero greets Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus ...
EDITORIAL: CCSD needs some in-person schooling now
RJ

The Clark County School District isn’t exactly forthcoming with data related to student attendance. The few bits and pieces it has released paint a terrifying picture.

Clark County District Judge Rob Bare. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
REVIEW-JOURNAL ENDORSEMENT: District Court, Department 32
RJ

In Department 32, Judge Rob Bare faces a challenge from Christy Craig, who has been a Clark County public defender for 20 years and says her judicial philosophy would be “efficiency, timeliness and punctuality.”