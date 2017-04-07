Obviously, Donald Trump booster Wayne Allyn Root has a selective memory. In his latest screed he wrote, “Businessmen such as Trump never fail.” Has he forgotten about Mr. Trump’s business ventures in airlines, vodka, casinos, mortgages, universities, etc. Editorial license or fake news?
Wayne Allyn Root has rose-colored glasses when it come to Donald Trump
ads-in_article_1
ads_insert_2
ads-insert_3
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
By Gilbert Manzano / RJ
By Rachel Hershkovitz / RJ
By Sean Whaley / RJ Capital Bureau
By Keith Rogers / RJ
By Jenny Wilson / RJ
By Blake Apgar / RJ
By Rachel Hershkovitz / RJ
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
By Rachel Hershkovitz / RJ
By Ben Gotz / RJ
By Art Marroquin / RJ
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2