Wayne Allyn Root has rose-colored glasses when it come to Donald Trump

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
April 6, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Obviously, Donald Trump booster Wayne Allyn Root has a selective memory. In his latest screed he wrote, “Businessmen such as Trump never fail.” Has he forgotten about Mr. Trump’s business ventures in airlines, vodka, casinos, mortgages, universities, etc. Editorial license or fake news?

