Forget talk about reprocessing

Some people have suggested that Yucca Mountain should be used as an interim storage site for reprocessing the nation’s spent nuclear fuel and high-level nuclear waste. Some of those quoted in a Feb. 8 Review-Journal story claim that billions of dollars could flow into the state from such a far-fetched idea.

First, it violates federal law (Nuclear Waste Policy Act) for Nevada to be an interim storage site while still designated in the act for a permanent repository. Second, our nation tried and made quite a mess of reprocessing. It creates a by-product of weapons-grade plutonium and changes the solid waste into a nasty liquid waste stream.

The current cost of cleaning up the reprocessed mess in Hanford, Wash., is estimated at $205 billion to $260 billion.

France and England reprocess. As part of that process, they pump millions of gallons of liquid radioactive waste annually into the sea. The French also store weapons-grade plutonium on site with anti-aircraft batteries next to their plant in Normandy.

The process is heavily subsidized by their governments.

At a 2009 U.S. Nuclear Waste Technical Review Board meeting in Maryland, the topic was “Closing the Nuclear Fuel Cycle.” The top reprocessing firms in the world — AREVA, Energy Solutions and GE-Hitachi — were invited to explain what they could do in the United States. After their presentations, one thing was clear: No one has the technology to close the fuel cycle and eliminate the waste.

All three companies suggest they can reduce the volume of high-level waste by a factor of four. But the overall volume of waste actually increases by four to six times. It produces less high-level waste, converted to liquid form, but literally tons more mixed waste, transuranic waste and low-level nuclear waste. Unlike in Europe, we do not allow pumping such liquid waste into the ocean.

Those firms also would have problems meeting EPA standards for krypton gas, iodine 129 and tritium.

Reprocessing is water-intensive and would require a nuclear power plant. The desert surrounding Yucca Mountain, about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, has no unallocated groundwater, especially the massive quantity of water needed for reprocessing (upwards of 35,000 to 50,000 acre feet). The state engineer reports that the five water basins around Yucca Mountain are already over-appropriated. The chance of licensing a nuclear plant in a volcanic field prone to earthquakes is slim.

Even with reprocessing, all three firms said they’d still need a permanent deep geologic repository for high-level waste.

The firms would need ratepayers or taxpayers to pay the billions required to reprocess, unless they use the money in the federal nuclear waste fund. (Of course, if they use that money for reprocessing, there won’t be any left for a $96 billion repository somewhere.)

No one has offered a financial model that is acceptable to the U.S. financial markets. The U.S. nuclear industry stated it is “against paying one more dime for reprocessed fuel,” which is six times more expensive than new uranium fuel, which is cheap and plentiful.

As for billions flowing into Nevada, no one has offered Nevada anything in the past 27 years of fighting the Yucca Mountain Project. There is no money outside of what’s in the 1987 Nuclear Waste Policy Act. Nevada could sign an agreement to accept $10 million for “mitigation” until nuclear waste is in Yucca Mountain, and $20 million a year thereafter if we were willing to give up our independent oversight role and legal rights established by the act. No general fund dollars. No national laboratory. No improvement to our transportation infrastructure.

In fact, Yucca Mountain may be the worst possible site in the nation for reprocessing.

Bruce H. Breslow

CARSON CITY

THE WRITER IS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE NEVADA AGENCY FOR NUCLEAR PROJECTS.