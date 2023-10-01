66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Opinion

IN RESPONSE: Schools over stadiums referendum about Nevada priorities

Dawn Etcheverry Special to the Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Oakland Athletics)
(Oakland Athletics)

Your Sept. 8 editorial criticized the Nevada State Education Association’s effort to stop public funding for a major league baseball stadium in Las Vegas. But the union is not about to hit into a “triple play,” as you claimed.

Nevada educators work hard to provide a quality education for every Nevada student. Sadly, we’ve never been provided with the resources to make our schools the best they can be. Nevada consistently ranks near the bottom of states in education funding, and with 40 or more kids in some Las Vegas classrooms, everyone knows we struggle with the nation’s largest class sizes. That problem has become only worse with record teacher departures and countless classrooms covered by long-term substitutes.

While state leaders talked a lot about education funding during the past legislative session and budgeted a percentage of the additional revenue the state received from the economic bounce-back, most of the increases were eaten by record inflation.

With only weeks left in the legislative session, nearly 1,000 educators and supporters rallied in front of the Legislature, imploring state leaders to do more to help our schools. Instead, the politicians turned their attention away from struggling educators and students and toward a California billionaire, the owner of the Oakland A’s.

Grounded in the reality of an everyday crisis in classrooms, the Nevada State Education Association opposed this $380 million giveaway. We couldn’t help but point out the irony of giving public money to the A’s after being the only state to receive three Fs in education funding in the 2022 “Making the Grade” report.

After the Legislature’s eight-day special session devoted to this public giveaway, the association decided to launch Schools Over Stadiums to force a public conversation about Nevada’s priorities. Last month, Schools Over Stadiums filed a referendum petition to give Nevada voters the chance to weigh in on state tax funding to pay for stadium bonds. This public conversation should include those like the Review-Journal, which supports the use of public tax dollars for a ballpark, but it also should include parents with kids in Nevada schools starved of resources and educators who dig deep into their own pockets for supplies for their classrooms.

Supporters and the Review-Journal claim the stadium will generate new revenue for schools. But educators aren’t falling for it — and neither should the public. Nevada school funding has fallen even further behind since the publicly funded Allegiant Stadium opened.

Unlike the bill to give away public funds to a California billionaire, the referendum crafted by Schools Over Stadiums targets the state taxes to be used for stadium bonding. The referendum addresses the issue raised by Steve Hill of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority — and an unregistered lobbyist for the stadium bill — related to the timing of a public vote coming after a contract is signed between the Stadium Authority and the A’s.

If the referendum is successful, the A’s could still build their ballpark, they’d just have to do it without the state tax revenue. More importantly, the referendum gives Nevada voters the chance to say whether state taxes should be used to build a stadium or for another purpose such as our struggling schools. For educators, that’s a home run, not a swing and miss.

Dawn Etcheverry is a Washoe County music teacher and the president of the Nevada State Education Association.

MOST READ
1
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
Achtung, baby! Sphere celebrates opening night with U2 — PHOTOS
2
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
3
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
Raiders’ Chandler Jones arrested, posts bail
4
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
Las Vegas mayor joins Agassi, other stars on Sphere red carpet — PHOTOS
5
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
MGM Rewards app still zapped after cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
COMMENTARY: The ‘right’ way for GOP to address crime
By Micah Derry • InsideSources.com

To secure Republican voter support and win the general election, candidates must articulate broader evidence-based policies to solve complex criminal justice issues.

More stories
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
Education group seeks to repeal funding for A’s proposed stadium
A’s donate $30K to Las Vegas education nonprofit for school supplies
A’s donate $30K to Las Vegas education nonprofit for school supplies
EDITORIAL: NSEA swings and misses in bid to stop A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: NSEA swings and misses in bid to stop A’s stadium
EDITORIAL: The utter failure of money to improve education
EDITORIAL: The utter failure of money to improve education
CCSD gender identity policy criticized; police union declares impasse
CCSD gender identity policy criticized; police union declares impasse
‘Because she’s awesome’: Meet Nevada’s Teacher of the Year
‘Because she’s awesome’: Meet Nevada’s Teacher of the Year