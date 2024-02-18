54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

IN RESPONSE: To address absenteeism, give students a sense of belonging

By Julie Murray Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

I read with great interest your Jan. 22 editorial, “Public schools are struggling with absent students.” As co-chair of Hope Means Nevada, a statewide youth mental health nonprofit committed to educating teens about mental wellness and ending youth suicide in the state, I appreciate the attention given to this crucial issue.

My organization has been driven by the active participation of students, recognizing their receptivity to messages delivered by peers. At a recent statewide roundtable discussion we hosted, students in Las Vegas and Reno shared that they lack a sense of belonging. They expected this feeling to subside post-COVID, when the stay-at-home mandate was removed and they returned to the classroom. But, surprisingly, it has not been an easy transition. These feelings of estrangement and isolation from their peers and the community as a whole persist, leading to loneliness as well as anxiety.

During the roundtable, student leaders emphasized that fostering a sense of re-connection requires purpose-filled initiatives. The consensus among the 60 youth mental health leaders present was clear: The antidote to anxiety is action, and the solution to students’ lack of belonging is providing opportunities to establish and nurture meaningful connections.

With this solution in mind, the Hope Means Nevada teen committee gathered together with their peers for our #HopeInAction volunteer event. Doing something kind for someone else represents a powerful way to improve one’s own mental health, so the teens spent the day assembling care packages and hygiene kits for four local nonprofits serving unhoused individuals, disadvantaged youth and veterans.

The event took place thanks to Hope Means Nevada’s generous community partner, Subaru of Las Vegas, and served as a dynamic occasion for building collaboration and support among participating youth. The day included not only meaningful volunteer opportunities conducive to peer bonding, but also informative tables from various local mental health organizations, providing attendees with valuable resources.

The success of #HopeInAction underscores the impact of purpose-filled initiatives in addressing the pressing issue of student belonging. As we strive to empower our youth to live hopeful lives, collaborative efforts among organizations, schools and communities become most important. Through initiatives such as #HopeInAction, we not only acknowledge the struggles faced by students but also actively contribute to creating an environment where they feel a sense of purpose and belonging.

Julie Murray is co-chair of Hope Means Nevada.

MOST READ
1
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
2
Source: A’s won’t play in Las Vegas before 2028; temporary site targeted
Source: A’s won’t play in Las Vegas before 2028; temporary site targeted
3
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
4
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
5
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: The Cold Civil War
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

LETTER: Fake Nevada electors and legal jurisdiction
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The wrongdoing was against the entire state of Nevada. So it should not make any difference in which county someone said and did what.

More stories
COMMENTARY: IRS gets into the tax prep business
COMMENTARY: IRS gets into the tax prep business
VICTOR JOECKS: How Apple Vision Pro makes the case for God
VICTOR JOECKS: How Apple Vision Pro makes the case for God
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The strange disconnect between Israel and Ukraine
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The strange disconnect between Israel and Ukraine
COMMENTARY: Should Biden follow LBJ’s example?
COMMENTARY: Should Biden follow LBJ’s example?
Study: 1 in 20 voters make ballot mistakes with ranked choice voting
Study: 1 in 20 voters make ballot mistakes with ranked choice voting
Lady Rebels put on (layup) clinic in routing Air Force — PHOTOS
Lady Rebels put on (layup) clinic in routing Air Force — PHOTOS