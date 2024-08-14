LETTER: Can Kamala Harris think for herself?

Donald Trump stated the same thing weeks ago, and she is trying to use it.

I read that Kamala Harris held a rally in Las Vegas and told Culinary union workers that she was going to eliminate taxes on tips. This woman can’t think for herself. Donald Trump stated the same thing weeks ago, and she is trying to use it.

First place, if anyone thinks Democrats are going to give you some kind of tax break, I have a bridge to sell you. All they know how to do is raise taxes so they can keep spending. It is all lies, and Ms. Harris is showing her true colors. She does not have a clue about anything and all she can do is steal other peoples ideas.

One thing Democrats are good at is spending other people’s money. Smarten up. She is going to dupe you.