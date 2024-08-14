90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

LETTER: Can Kamala Harris think for herself?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
EDITORIAL: Will Kamala Harris ever have to defend her record?
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A superintendent alternative for the Clark Clounty School Board
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack ...
VICTOR JOECKS: Fact checking Harris’ Las Vegas stump speech
Rick McKee CagleCartoons.com
CARTOONS: The problem with the Harris-Walz bus
Lawrence Beck Las Vegas
August 13, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I read that Kamala Harris held a rally in Las Vegas and told Culinary union workers that she was going to eliminate taxes on tips. This woman can’t think for herself. Donald Trump stated the same thing weeks ago, and she is trying to use it.

First place, if anyone thinks Democrats are going to give you some kind of tax break, I have a bridge to sell you. All they know how to do is raise taxes so they can keep spending. It is all lies, and Ms. Harris is showing her true colors. She does not have a clue about anything and all she can do is steal other peoples ideas.

One thing Democrats are good at is spending other people’s money. Smarten up. She is going to dupe you.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A playground is taped off at an event to showcase the hybrid instructional model for Pre-K to 3 ...
COMMENTARY: COVID censorship began with lab-leak theory
By Martin Hoyt InsideSources.com

It didn’t stop there. The public health bureaucracy was willing to engage in tactics to compel Americans to follow their “health guidance” and accept their narratives.

(Getty Images)
COMMENTARY: A deal more young Americans are willing to make
By Chris Woodward InsideSources.com

More young Americans are considering tech schools and skilled labor, working in fields such as construction, mining and nursing that many of their older peers never would have considered.

CARTOON: Marooned
By / RJ

The continuing saga of the Starliner astronauts’ delayed return to Earth is another black eye for Boeing.

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Let’s term limit U.S. senators
James J. Worman Henderson

Twelve years should be ample time for senators to have their agenda pressed in Congress, after which they should return to their prior job or profession.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Another assassination attempt
recommend 2
COMMENTARY: Taking a vacation away from politics
recommend 3
COMMENTARY: SAVE Act can stop foreign nationals from stealing votes
recommend 4
COMMENTARY: Biden’s job numbers charade
recommend 5
JONAH GOLDBERG: Is replacing Biden an attack on democracy? Hardly
recommend 6
COMMENTARY: Biden proposal would be a massive mistake