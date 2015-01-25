LETTER: Gorman helps lift many valley schools

To the editor:

Frank Dinicola’s letter accusing the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and Bishop Gorman High School of “voodoo and chicanery” was ridiculous (“Bishop Gorman, NIAA don’t follow rules, spirit of high school sports,” Jan. 17 Review-Journal). As someone who coaches high school players in Clark County, it makes me laugh when people who don’t get it complain about a school’s success.

De La Salle High School has arguably the most impressive credentials in California. Last year, a movie was made about its football dynasty. It was a positive story of success, stressing the need to help the youth of today. Do athletes attend Bishop Gorman with the hope of getting greater exposure? Yes. But also because the school offers the best coaching staff, facilities and an excellent academic curriculum.

What people don’t realize is that outside of football, Bishop Gorman is beatable and actually helps other schools raise the level of their play. Even more important, college scouts who attend Bishop Gorman games also see opposing schools’ potential prospects, giving them serious attention they otherwise might not have received.

Every state needs a great program to draw attention to it and, more importantly, to put other schools on the map. Tony Sanchez has done a terrific job in taking the Bishop Gorman football program and Nevada sports to levels never before seen by locals. We now have national attention. Athletes from many other area schools have gone on to major college athletic programs. This is a good thing for local athletes. We can only hope Mr. Sanchez can create the same tradition in his new role as UNLV football coach.

PATRICK A. CASALE

LAS VEGAS