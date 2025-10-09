75°F
LETTER: Gov. Lombardo appoints new state education chief

Gov. Joe Lombardo. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Len Marciano North Las Vegas
October 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Gov. Joe Lombardo recently appointed Victor Wakefield the new Nevada superintendent of public instruction. He is trusted with those we cherish and love, the children of Nevada. He must now show by his actions that he is an advocate for these children and not a status quo replica of past administrations. Accountability must be a high priority, as well as instilling American values and ridding the educational system of radical teaching and teachers. The future of the children of this state is too important to do otherwise.

