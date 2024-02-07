47°F
Opinion

LETTER: House Republicans play games on immigration

Jeff Galloway Carson City
February 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A bipartisan group of senators has agreed upon a draft bill to help solve the influx of migrants at our southern border. However, security at the border is not the concern of the former president because it would give a “win” to the current administration. This is not in the best interest of the country.

Members of the Republican caucus have raised the border issue as one of their primary political goals. Yet, incredulously, the speaker of the House has said Republicans will not support the border bill. This is unacceptable governance by the Republican Party.

We should remind those politicians that they work for the people, not for a candidate or a party. In turn, we should not vote for these politicians and support those who work in the public’s interest.

