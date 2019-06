But where will they leave the deliveries?

The Autel Robotics Dragonfish drone at CES 2019 on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The four day tech event brought over 4,500 vendors and 180,000 attendees, and is the largest annual show in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read last week in the Review-Journal about Amazon and other companies using drones for home deliveries. It will be interesting to see how and where the new systems will be able to place the packages.

We might have to re-name the thieves “front-yard pirates.”