LETTER: Sisolak touts savings with public health care option

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks as Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno looks on during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Friday, June 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal reports that Gov. Steve Sisolak voiced his approval this month for the “state government option” for health insurance in Nevada. The paper notes that Gov. “Sisolak said the public option will save Nevadans nearly $1 billion in the first 10 years.”

One billion dollars in savings for Nevada citizens is a big deal, especially in these times of runaway inflation. As Nevadans, we can be grateful to our governor for such substantial savings. But as an American, Gov. Sisolak needs to share his miraculous plan for health insurance savings with the federal government.

In 2010, Obamacare became the law of the land with promises of savings similar to those promised by Sisolakcare. In 2011, according to ehealthinsurance.com, the average family health policy cost was $4,968 with an average deductible of $3,879. In 2020 the average cost had risen to $13, 824 and the deductible was up to $8,439.

Deductibles have more than doubled and costs have almost tripled under the national “public option.” Our governor has a moral responsibility to tell the feds how he has achieved a $1 billion in savings for Nevadans with his “state “public option.”

I suppose it is possible that that Sisolakcare won’t really save us $1 billion, just like Obamacare hasn’t fulfilled its promises. But would Gov. Sisolak lie to us in an attempt to save his political skin? I hate to think that our governor would mislead us, even though he voiced the Sisolakcare promise within 30 days of the election.

Maybe it was just other government expenditures that caused the colossal failure of Obamacare. What was the cost of all those … Obamaphones?