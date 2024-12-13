LETTER: The birthright citizen debate

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this. Amend the rules so that any child born on U.S. soil to non-citizen parents would be given dual citizenship when either parent becomes a legal U.S. citizen or the child turns 18 and requests to become a permanent citizen, thereby renouncing his or her home country.

I’m fairly sure that visiting tourists from other countries who may give birth in the United States while on holiday were not looking to game the birthright lottery and would gladly return to their home country with their newborn. Simple solution, maybe?