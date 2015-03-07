LETTERS: Retirees have paid dues; charter school should go elsewhere

To the editor:

After reading the editorial on the Coral Academy charter school, I believe the editorial board has contradicted itself (“No good reason to oppose school,” Feb. 27 Review-Journal). The editorial points out the already heavy traffic on Horizon Ridge and Green Valley Parkway. It further adds that the proposed school will have more than 1,500 students and that a new apartment complex has broken ground, which will bring hundreds of new residents and cars.

I’m surprised that Fresh &Easy, CVS and the Wells Fargo branch would approve of sharing their parking — because that’s what they’re going to do if the school is approved. I lived across from Green Valley High School for years and saw what the traffic did to the community and small businesses.

I also contradict your claim that the project will not hurt property values or quality of life. We, as retirees, have paid our dues and continue to pay them. We support education and want to see our youth aspire to be their best. Maybe, just maybe, the Henderson Planning Commission can find a location by your house.

PAUL BUREK

HENDERSON

Berkley on Israel

To the editor:

I was pleased to see former Nevada Rep. Shelley Berkley’s sound and very wise commentary (“Inaction that speaks louder than words,” Feb. 22 Review-Journal). It is good to know that she has courage enough to stand up to a president who refuses to give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the common courtesy that he deserves.

Ms. Berkley rightly calls out a president who is negotiating with Iran, a country that openly calls for the destruction of Israel. I hope American Jews who have sided with President Barack Obama during the past six years will listen to a voice of reason and do some soul searching about the absurdity of a president who is rude to an Israeli prime minister and who encourages his Cabinet — National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Secretary of State John Kerry — to demean Mr. Netanyahu. It’s time to ask our own leaders to act like adults who know how to disagree with others but still take time to talk out their differences.

Further, this is no time to sit back and give even an inch to a country like Iran, which is stockpiling 5 percent enriched uranium. If Iran decides to take out Israel — our ally — who is next? The United States? England? Australia or Canada?

I pray that Ms. Berkley’s well-thought-out commentary tears into the apathy that so many have for this president and his lackluster dealings in foreign affairs. God bless America, and God bless Israel, as well.

RAYNETTE EITEL

LAS VEGAS

Translating Obama’s veto

To the editor:

To all readers who may be unable to decipher politispeak, let me illuminate and translate from the Keystone pipeline article (“Obama uses veto on pipeline,” Feb. 25 Review-Journal). The article stated that President Barack Obama promised to reject the Keystone XL pipeline bill, saying that it improperly infringed on his executive powers by moving the process of reviewing the pipeline from the administration to Congress.

Here is the translation of the president’s stance: “Billionaire Tom Steyer, one of our major Democratic contributors, is an avid and outspoken foe of XL and has already dedicated some $50 million of his personal fortune to back our candidates — those who will reject XL pipeline votes. But he promises to punish Democrats who do not march in step to his tune. Since our great benefactor pledged $100 million in 2014 to help Democratic candidates — though mostly in vain — we really do not want to bite the hand that feeds us in future elections, especially 2016.

“So, even though most Americans seem to favor its passage, to properly ensure that our Democratic coffers remain filled, I feel my obligation is to toe the line and veto this pipeline bill. I am certain my fellow Democrats will understand perfectly and approve of my action.”

Mr. Steyer’s net worth is reportedly around $1.6 billion. He has been described in the media as the liberals’ answer to the Koch Brothers, due to his wealth and his opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline. So let us not be fooled by President Obama’s stance and his citing a process of review; the pipeline has been “in review” since 2008. Yes, government does work slowly, but almost at a snail’s crawl when it affects deep-pocketed donors.

GEORGE PUCINE

LAS VEGAS

Leonard Nimoy’s death

To the editor:

Goodbye Mr. Spock, rest in peace (“Mr. Spock allowed Nimoy to live long and prosper,” Feb. 28 Review-Journal). Leonard Nimoy brought a lot of fun to the lives of many people for countless years.

MARY MISTRETTA

HENDERSON

Demonizing enemies

To the editor:

Do I understand Richard L. Strickland’s letter correctly? (“Demonizing the enemy,” Feb. 23 Review-Journal.) Cutting off the heads of 21 Coptic Christians because they are Christians, killing young women volunteering for Doctors without Borders and burning a pilot alive are not evil, but our attempts to demonize the enemy are evil?

KATHLEEN MILLER

LAS VEGAS