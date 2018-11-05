1994 Assault weapons ban didn’t ban assault weapons

In his Tuesday letter, Gary J. Minter writes that’s Congress should renew the 1994 assault weapons ban. But the 1994 bill did not — I repeat, did not — ban assault weapons.

You could still purchase the weapon if it didn’t have two or more of the following accessories: pistol grip, folding stock, muzzle flash suppressor, large capacity magazine and bayonet lug. Then, you could go to any firearms store and purchase the accessories after market.

Anyone who thinks it would be a good idea to reinstate the ban needs to first read it and understand what is says before assuming that because it had the word “ban” in it, it actually banned the weapon.