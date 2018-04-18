Letters

“60 Minutes” report on Allegiant should raise eyebrows

John Robertson Mesquite
April 17, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I was not surprised to learn of the safety issues revealed by “60 Minutes” with regard to Allegiant’s maintenance practices. CEO Maurice Gallagher’s previous stint as CEO at ValuJet Airlines ended in disaster.

That company was alone in the practice of not paying its pilots when they deemed it unsafe to fly due to the condition of the plane or if weather conditions were below FAA minimums. Imagine boarding a plane piloted by someone making decisions based on whether or not he or she will be paid.

The fact that Allegiant pilots are afraid to sometimes act in the name of safety or openly speak about safety issues speaks volumes about the draconian company culture.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like