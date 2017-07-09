A Big League city deserves Big League sports coverage

Review-Journal Sports Editor Bill Bradley, columnist Ed Graney, et al. are doing a fantastic job keeping up with the changing landscape of the Southern Nevada sports world.

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

So let me get this straight. Reader Ed Skinner is upset that the Review-Journal is covering the two major professional sports teams in Las Vegas on a daily basis (“Sports hype,” Monday letter to the editor).

Well, Las Vegas is a Big League city now. As such, the local media are expected to treat it that way.

The Review-Journal is, and has always been, a Las Vegas-first newspaper. If Mr. Skinner is upset about the coverage of news that matters to Las Vegas, perhaps he should stick to USA Today. Or the Kingman Daily Miner.