A cake baker and the U.S. Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court says the Colorado baker, whose store is open to the public, can refuse to serve a gay couple. Why? Because the baker has, in the words of the majority justices, a “sincere religious belief” that homosexuality is wrong.

I grew up in the South in the 1950s and ‘60s. Many racists held a “sincere religious belief” that blacks were inferior to whites and didn’t deserve equal treatment. Obviously, the U.S. Supreme Court, and most Americans, disagreed.

So tell me. How does one “sincere religious belief” differ from the other?