Letters

A caravan pushing toward America’s southern border

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
October 25, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

This is an outrage. We will be invaded in early January if buses deliver guests from Central America. The military will be their hosts at the border. Our guests will be afforded housing, food, medical care, schooling and welfare until their “asylum” request is accepted. And the beat will go on.

This will show America’s complacency and encourage others to journey here. This is a back-handed, sick compliment to America because no other self-respecting country would have this. Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 speech warns resonates today: A house divided against itself cannot stand. R.I.P.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like