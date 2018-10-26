A caravan pushing toward America’s southern border

REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool/File Photo

This is an outrage. We will be invaded in early January if buses deliver guests from Central America. The military will be their hosts at the border. Our guests will be afforded housing, food, medical care, schooling and welfare until their “asylum” request is accepted. And the beat will go on.

This will show America’s complacency and encourage others to journey here. This is a back-handed, sick compliment to America because no other self-respecting country would have this. Abraham Lincoln’s 1858 speech warns resonates today: A house divided against itself cannot stand. R.I.P.