A foreign policy tale of two presidents

Barack Obama

For once, I agree with a letter from Richard L. Strickland (Monday Review-Journal) regarding criticism of the president. I mean, bowing in deference while meeting a foreign leader? Oh, wait, that was Barack Obama. Well, what was up with my president going on a foreign tour and apologizing for America? Oh, wait, that was Mr. Obama, too. Well, what is wrong with our president drawing imaginary red lines in the sand to prove the might of American resolve? Oh, wait, that was Mr. Obama.

I’m sorry that Mr. Strickland’s liberalism blinds his worldly vision of what an American leader should be, but I’m proud our current president will never emulate our previous one.