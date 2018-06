How much in welfare benefits or free medical care did she receive at the expense of long-suffering taxpayers?

Isn’t it wonderful that Cecilia Gomez, an illegal alien “mom” here for decades, gets to stay in the country (Wednesday Review-Journal)? However, none of the articles the Review-Journal ran on this issue included information concerning her work or job. Nor was there any mention of how much in welfare benefits or free medical care she received at the expense of long-suffering taxpayers.

Inquiring minds want to know.