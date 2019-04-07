A Joe Biden allegory

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Recent news may signal the final death knell of the spirit of the 1960s. A Redwood tree in California has sued an old hippie for inappropriate behavior.

The tree says that the old hippie hugged it without permission, pressed face to bark and made disturbing cooing sounds. The tree says it felt uncomfortable and creeped out. The attorney for the tree says such previously condoned behavior must cease.

When contacted by the media, the old hippie said he respects all trees and touched it only in the spirit of friendship with nature. He also says the media have no sense of humor.