A lack of outrage following Maryland newspaper shooting

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Where is the outrage? I’ve seen very few anti-gun comments, if any, from TV talking heads, congressional members and advocates since the shooting took place at the Maryland newspaper. Why is the anti-gun lobby not berating the NRA and gun-rights advocates, holding them responsible for the five employees killed at The Capital Gazette?

News reports indicate the shooter used a shotgun, not an assault rifle. Does a shotgun make the act a little less heinous? Is it easier to make the assault rifle the perpetrator rather than a shooter? Is it because many gun owners, including congressional members and their constituents, also own the type of gun?

It seems to me that reactions following shootings with an assault rifle are more about political theate (demands for gun control) than about the crime and its perpetrator.