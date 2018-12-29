A lesson about the government and health care

In response to your Friday editorial “Is Obamacare provision actually killing patients?”: We should pay attention to the study results published in the Journal of the American Medical Association that illustrate how the government controls the cost of the medical care it pretends to pay for: through arbitrary brute force.

Who would have thought there are consequences to forcing hospitals to pay fines if they readmit heart failure and pneumonia patients within a month of discharge? This is the true cost of thinking the way to better medical care is through more government controls.