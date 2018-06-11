A lottery could help fund Nevada schools

AP Photo/Nati Harnik

There is a way to raise the money Nevada schools need to take care of our students: Create a state lottery and also sell Powerball. If only the casinos are able to sell lottery tickets, perhaps they’ll be in favor of it.

The schools would be able to afford all the supplies students need. The schools would be taken care of, and casinos would have a new way to make money.

But if the casinos don’t want the lottery, then we could add a tax to their profits to take care of our students. The casinos would have a choice: A lottery to help schools and themselves or a tax they pay to help the schools.