A question of Steve Wolfson’s compassion

A Tuesday Review-Journal editorial discussed District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s decision not to prosecute his friend and co-worker, Audrie Locke, after she stole and subsequently repaid $42,000 from his re-election campaign bank account. The editorial questioned whether such mercy was reserved only for those close to Mr. Wolfson or was simply a manifestation of his compassionate nature.

We need look no further than Mr. Wolfson’s arrogant treatment of Kirstin Lobato for the answer.

As a young adult, Ms. Lobato was convicted of a murder she could not possibly have committed nor been part of. She was more than 100 miles away at the time of the crime. The evidence of a wrongful conviction was overwhelming, and for years her appellate attorney requested a new trial on the basis of ineffectual counsel. After 12 years of incarceration, Ms. Lobato’s case percolated up to the DA’s office and the courts. Her appellate attorney even advised the DA’s office and the court that the world-renown Innocence Project would pay all costs involved. After reviewing this offer, Steve Wolfson essentially said: Make an argument that makes sense, and you can get your second opinion.

Ms. Lobato spent an additional four years in prison until December 2017, when District Judge Stefany Miley reversed her conviction. She was finally a free woman after almost 16 years in prison.

I certainly hope that Mr. Wolfson has reached out to Ms. Lobato for the four extra years of incarceration she endured because of his arrogance.