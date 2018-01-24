A reverse gender Salem witch trail atmosphere

AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

In response to your Sunday story, “Harassment in Henderson”: If you do not identify your sources, how do I know what I am reading is not fiction? You are aware, are you not, that the Constitution requires that the accused be allowed to confront his accuser?

What is Review-Journal reporter Sandy Lopez’s definition of “harassment”? Is it harassment to ask a co-worker out for a cup of coffee or a date? Is touching a female on her shoulder harassment?

Meanwhile, the Review-Journal ran a photo last week of a famous movie actress showing off her breasts in public. Is the goal to titillate men into wanting to commit “harassment”? It seems to me that showing photographs of half-naked women does not further the goal of ending workplace harassment.

Living in this reverse gender Salem witch trail atmosphere is indeed interesting. The PC hive mind at its finest.