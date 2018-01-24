Letters

A reverse gender Salem witch trail atmosphere

Jon Joseph Las Vegas
January 23, 2018 - 4:26 pm
 

In response to your Sunday story, “Harassment in Henderson”: If you do not identify your sources, how do I know what I am reading is not fiction? You are aware, are you not, that the Constitution requires that the accused be allowed to confront his accuser?

What is Review-Journal reporter Sandy Lopez’s definition of “harassment”? Is it harassment to ask a co-worker out for a cup of coffee or a date? Is touching a female on her shoulder harassment?

Meanwhile, the Review-Journal ran a photo last week of a famous movie actress showing off her breasts in public. Is the goal to titillate men into wanting to commit “harassment”? It seems to me that showing photographs of half-naked women does not further the goal of ending workplace harassment.

Living in this reverse gender Salem witch trail atmosphere is indeed interesting. The PC hive mind at its finest.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like