Letters

A sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products is sexist

Don Dieckmann Henderson
October 24, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I will support exempting women’s personal hygiene products from sales tax — Question 2 — when the same condition is applied to toilet paper and facial tissues. It seems sexist to exempt from sales tax a product that fewer than 50 percent of us need while ignoring products that virtually everyone requires. Unless, of course, we want to go back to corn cobs. The Sears catalog is a long extinct option, as Sears itself will soon be.

