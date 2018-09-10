A simple solution to tracking kids

Unfortunately, we see almost daily stories of missing children. I’ve suggested for 10 years a way to stop that immediately or, at least, be able to find those missing within minutes.

Let’s inject a device the size of a grain of rice into newborns, just as we do with our pets. When a child is missing, the parent calls the police and gives the ID number. The police could then find that person within minutes, instead of looking for weeks or years. For privacy reasons, create the chip to lose tracking capability after 18 years when the child becomes an adult.

For those who would scream “Big Brother,” don’t use it. We can do it for older folks with Alzheimer’s as well. I’ve had enough sad stories of kids being found dead after several days if there’s a viable way to prevent it.