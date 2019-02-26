A snow day in Clark County

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Friday was a day off for the entire Clark County School District. In my part of Henderson, the low temperature was 36 degrees. There was no rain or snow. The streets were bone dry. The skies were partly sunny.

I put the blame on the weather forecasters who advised the school district officials. Whoever gave this forecast should be sent to North Dakota until they experience a real black ice event. Then they would be allowed to forecast weather again here.

So much for climate change. The weather people can’t even get a forecast right for one day in advance, yet somehow we are supposed to reorganize our society and pay billions of dollars to foreign countries because of their 50-year weather forecasting models.

Albert Horn

Henderson