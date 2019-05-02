In response to your Friday editorial on funding Medicare and Social Security: The solution is simple. 1) When you reach $132,000 of income, you stop paying into Social Security. Eliminate that ceiling so that everybody pays all year long. 2) Quit giving huge tax windfalls to the wealthy. Since Ronald Reagan, we have seen the tax bracket for the wealthy drop by nearly 50 percent, thereby shrinking the tax pool.
A solution for Medicare and Social Security
More taxes on the wealthy.
May 1, 2019 - 9:00 pm
Updated May 1, 2019 - 9:32 pm