A very simple New Year’s resolution suggestion

Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

Here’s a resolution for the new year: Instead of believing everything you read in the newspapers, see on TV (no matter what channel) or hear from politicians (no matter what party) and individuals, start thinking for yourselves. If something seems too good to be true, it usually is. A lot of people don’t tell the truth or try to make you believe it’s going to benefit you when it ends up being just the opposite.

Learn to read between the lines. Use your brain. That’s the only thing that will benefit all the people who live in the United States.