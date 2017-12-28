Letters

A very simple New Year’s resolution suggestion

Kathleen Kelley Henderson
December 27, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Here’s a resolution for the new year: Instead of believing everything you read in the newspapers, see on TV (no matter what channel) or hear from politicians (no matter what party) and individuals, start thinking for yourselves. If something seems too good to be true, it usually is. A lot of people don’t tell the truth or try to make you believe it’s going to benefit you when it ends up being just the opposite.

Learn to read between the lines. Use your brain. That’s the only thing that will benefit all the people who live in the United States.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like